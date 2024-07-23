NGT directs TNSCZMA to submit reports on coastal erosion, draft maps in 2 weeks

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given two weeks for the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) to file reports on matters pertaining to coastal erosion and the draft Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMP).

During the hearing of two petitions, filed by K. Saravanan, on the omission of high, medium, and low erosion zones and turtle nesting grounds in the CZMP on Tuesday, the counsel appearing for the TNSCZMA requested the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, to combine the two petitions with the plea against groynes built on Chengalpattu coast and said status reports on these matters would be filed soon. The next hearing on the matter has been posted for August 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.