NGT directs TNPCB, Chennai Corporation to file a report on effluent discharge around Korattur lake

July 21, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

TNPCB was directed to check if untreated effluents were being discharged from SIDCO Industrial Estate, in a petition filed by Korattur Eri Padukappu Makkal Iyakam; TNPCB said only Aavin had not been complying with the norms; NGT has asked Aavin to file an action taken report

The Hindu Bureau

The southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to check if untreated effluents were released from SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ambattur, around Korattur lake. The Greater Chennai Corporation has been asked to do a spot inspection and file an action taken report.

The Korattur Eri Padukappu Makkal Iyakam had filed a petition alleging that several establishments such as Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Tube Investments of India Ltd., Universal Engineers Chennai Pvt. Ltd., in SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ambattur, and Aavin had been letting out solid waste and untreated effluents into storm-water canal that leads to the lake.

In its report, the TNPCB had stated that, except Aavin, the other units were not letting out any raw or treated effluents into the storm-water canal around the lake. Aavin, the TNPCB said, had not complied with any of the conditions.

Based on this, the NGT Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on July 17 directed Aavin to file a status report after complying with the directions issued by the TNPCB.

The Bench also ordered the board to report on the discharge from one of the private companies and the hazardous waste stored in it. “Regarding the Hazardous Waste Management & Handling Rules, seven tonnes of hazardous waste (ETP sludge) seems to be stored at the site,” the tribunal said. The case has been posted for next hearing on September 6.

