GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT directs T.N. govt. to consider turning Madras Race Club into a waterbody

Published - September 24, 2024 10:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government to consider converting the Madras Race Club land into a waterbody or for relocating encroachments around Velachery lake and Pallikaranai marsh on the site. 

The direction comes as part of an ongoing petition before the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on contamination and encroachment of the Velachery lake, leading to its degradation and decreased capacity. 

The Madras Race Club, which occupied 118 acres of government land under a 99-year lease, has reverted to State’s possession following expiration of the lease. Referring to news reports indicating that the State government intends to transform the Race Club land into an eco-park, the bench highlighted the significance of using this land, located upstream of Velachery lake, to mitigate flooding.

An affidavit filed by the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department (WRD), outlined discussions from a meeting held on September 10, 2024, with the Chief Secretary regarding issues raised by the bench around Velachery lake. It was noted that new water bodies could not be established in Guindy National Park due to potential risks to wildlife. 

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed officials from the Water Resources Department and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to explore options for deepening the lake to increase its capacity by 50%, which currently stands at 4.35 million cubic feet.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary directed the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to identify vacant lands around Velachery to provide housing for 955 families. If this is not feasible, tenements should be offered in Perumbakkam.

The matter has been posted for hearing on October 14.

Published - September 24, 2024 10:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.