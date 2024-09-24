NGT directs T.N. govt. to consider turning Madras Race Club into a waterbody

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government to consider converting the Madras Race Club land into a waterbody or for relocating encroachments around Velachery lake and Pallikaranai marsh on the site.

The direction comes as part of an ongoing petition before the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on contamination and encroachment of the Velachery lake, leading to its degradation and decreased capacity.

The Madras Race Club, which occupied 118 acres of government land under a 99-year lease, has reverted to State’s possession following expiration of the lease. Referring to news reports indicating that the State government intends to transform the Race Club land into an eco-park, the bench highlighted the significance of using this land, located upstream of Velachery lake, to mitigate flooding.

An affidavit filed by the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department (WRD), outlined discussions from a meeting held on September 10, 2024, with the Chief Secretary regarding issues raised by the bench around Velachery lake. It was noted that new water bodies could not be established in Guindy National Park due to potential risks to wildlife.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed officials from the Water Resources Department and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to explore options for deepening the lake to increase its capacity by 50%, which currently stands at 4.35 million cubic feet.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary directed the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to identify vacant lands around Velachery to provide housing for 955 families. If this is not feasible, tenements should be offered in Perumbakkam.

The matter has been posted for hearing on October 14.