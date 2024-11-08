NGT directs T.N. government to expedite removal of encroachments in Kadapperi in Tambaram

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the removal of encroachments in Kadapperi tank in Tambaram and restore the waterbody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing a suo motu case on the contamination of Kadapperi tank and Periya Eri lake, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, said a seven-member committee had been formed by the State government to remove encroachments under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007. However, the committee has yet to issue notices to the encroachers because all of them have not been identified yet.

The Collector had submitted a report on September 9, 2024, stating that 150 houses are encroaching on government land around the tank. These encroachments fall within the jurisdiction of the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation. While the Collector had earlier requested 15 days to issue notices, no action has been taken, and authorities have now asked for an additional month.

The Bench expressed dissatisfaction with the delays and ordered that immediate and stringent action be taken to evict the encroachers and restore the waterbody. The Bench added that at least notices should have been issued to known encroachers by now.

Additionally, it addressed the issue of untreated sewage being dumped into the waterbody, directing the municipal corporation to take action against violators who lack septic tanks. The Bench warned that failure to comply could result in the Collector being summoned for a video conference at the next hearing, which has been posted for January 21, 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.