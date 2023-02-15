HamberMenu
NGT directs govt. to implement Municipal Act to prevent illegal dumping of untreated sewage

February 15, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal Southern Zone on Wednesday directed various government departments to strictly follow and implement Municipal Corporation, Municipalities and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1978, and G.O. Ms. No. 1, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department of January 2, 2023. 

In its order, Judicial Member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Expert Member Satyagopal Korlapati said the departments must implement the rules to bring down the menace of sewage being discharged.

“If the departments concerned, namely, the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and also the Director of Town Panchayat strictly implement the above guidelines in their respective jurisdiction, the waterbodies can be saved from the danger of sewage pollution and the management of sewage and septage water will be under control,” said the order delivered by Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana.

The Bench had taken the case suo motu following reports in the media about sewage tankers emptying untreated sewage into storm-water drains and the Buckingham Canal.  

