NGT directs action against illegal construction in Chengalpattu coast

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has instructed the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) to initiate action against the Fisheries Department for building groynes along the Chengalpattu coast, as well as against individuals who have constructed private residences, without obtaining required approvals.

During the hearing of an interim application filed by K. Saravanan concerning boulders deposited on the beach at Nemmeli — where sea erosion has purportedly worsened due to groynes built in coastal villages to the south — the Bench, including Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, was informed by the government pleader that the boulders were placed where individuals had built private residences on the beach.

According to a status report submitted by the SCZMA in response to a petition by the same applicant on placing of groynes in Thenpattinam, Vadapattinam, Kadalur, Pudupattinam, Thiruvidanthai, and Muttukadu, it was stated that the Fisheries Department of Chengalpattu district undertook the construction in response to repeated appeals from local fishermen to safeguard the coastline and their residential areas, as well as to improve landside facilities.

The SCZMA emphasised in its report that the Fisheries Department had proceeded without obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) approvals. Expressing surprise over this, the Bench said, “Even if the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department is concerned about the representations of the fishermen, they are expected to abide by the law and get appropriate approvals and certificates from the authorities concerned.”

It underscored that the construction of groynes should not have occurred without proper CRZ approval. The Bench also questioned the SCZMA about its inaction concerning both the groynes and the residential houses in photos furnished by the applicant.

“The photographs show the completed residential houses which are right on the High Tide Line, which is totally prohibited as per CRZ regulations. Certainly, construction of the building would have taken not less than a year. If that is so, it is surprising how the CZMA, which is the custodian of the shoreline of Tamil Nadu, has turned a Nelson’s eye in this regard,” it stated.

The Bench directed the SCZMA to take action against violators and file a report in this regard before the next hearing on July 23. Additionally, the Fisheries Department was asked to submit a report explaining how the groynes were built without CRZ approval.

