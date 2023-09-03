NGT berates applicant for wasting time, levies ₹10,000 fine

September 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has levied a fine of ₹10,000 on an applicant for filing a “frivolous” and “vexatious” application.

C. Paul Raj, a resident of Thirumullaivoyal, approached the NGT on August 7 seeking compensation for causing damage to a live teakwood tree by P. Anitha, owner of the property adjacent to his at Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari, and for the mental agony he went through.

“First of all, these matters are not maintainable before this tribunal for which he should have approached the appropriate forum. Besides that there seems to be exchange of complaints by the applicant and the 6th respondent (Anitha) and there were proceedings before the sub-collector, Padmanabapuram,” the Bench said.

The Sub-Collector had directed Ms. Anitha to construct a compound wall on the south-north side of Mr. Raj’s property and asked the latter to remove a tamarind tree that was in dispute. As both the parties agreed to this arrangement, the Sub-Collector, on April 17, ordered them to complete the measures within 15 days.

“As the parties have approached the appropriate authority and orders have been issued, the applicant has filed the above application unnecessarily claiming compensation and to protect the tamarind tree,” the Bench said.

Disposing of the petition, the Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanaraya and expert member Dr. Satyagopal Kolarpati said: “Therefore, having wasted the time of the tribunal by filing the vexatious application for which already there was an order passed by the appropriate authority, we are imposing a cost of ₹10,000 payable to Kanniyakumari District Green Committee.”