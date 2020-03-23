NGT asks TNPCB to inspect stone crusher units

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to make periodical inspections of stone crusher units to ascertain whether they are following norms to prevent pollution affecting the air quality and the health of the neighbouring residents and jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF), in Keerapakkam village.

The BSF’s State Deputy Inspector General filed the application that said they had been allotted 28 acres of land at the site in 2015 and had constructed temporary/tubular structures to accomodate around 200 BSF jawans and other officials and that an amount of ₹32 crore had been sanctioned to construct a building which was under progress.

The BSF submitted that there were a number of stone crushing units functioning around the complex causing noise and air pollution that were affecting the soldiers with diseases.

It claimed in its application that no proper control mechanism had been provided by the stone crushing units to arrest the pollution.

After complaints were raised with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the District Collector, an inspection was carried out and found that out of 17 units, only eight were functioning and closure notice was issued against these units for not following pollution norms.

The units approached the Appellate Authority against the closure order and were ordered to rectify certain deficiencies.

Once these were rectified , the Appellate Authority set aside the closure order and permitted them to operate.

During the pendency of the case with the NGT, the TNPCB was asked to carry out inspections on the units and submit a status report.

Bench’s verdict

After being satisfied with the reports that the units had rectified the issues pointed out , the NGT noted that the stone crusher units were functioning in that location since 1999 and at that time when they were established had complied with the siting criteria.

However, the bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta, noted that the BSF unit was given the land only in 2015 and they had started construction very near to the boundary of the stone crusher units.

“As per the existing rules, no permission should be given to construct any building within a distance of 300 meters from an existing quarry and if a quarry is claimed as abandoned then a certificate from the local body or the licensing authority concerned to that effect shall be produced when necessary,” the bench said.

The bench said the BSF should not have constructed the building within 50 meters of the stone crushing units.