NGT asks Tantransco to remove temporary structures at Ennore wasteland

Removal of structures necessary to ensure free flow of water in the Kosasthalaiyar river to avoid flooding, says the Bench

The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone) has directed the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) to remove temporary structures constructed on the Ennore wastelands in view of the northeast monsoon.

Issuing orders on a petition filed by R.L. Srinivasan, the Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, judicial member, and Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member, said the temporary structures should be removed even if the process of erection of towers was not complete.

The Bench said the removal was necessary to ensure free flow of water in the Kosasthalaiyar river to avoid flooding as there was likely to be copious rain during the northeast monsoon. “If need be, it is open to the authorities to reconstruct the temporary structure for erecting the towers after the monsoon is over. We expect the authorities to act on the above direction immediately,” the Bench said.

Earlier, during submissions, counsel for the Tantransco Vijay Mehanath submitted that in the first route, which was from SEZ to ETPS Expansion Project, there were no towers erected in the waterbody. The second route, from SEZ to NC Pooling Station, had 23 towers and 13 of them were inside the waterbody and for 10 of the towers, foundations had been laid. In the third route, which goes from ETPS Expansion Project to NC Pooling Station, the project had been completed and no tower had been erected in the waterbody. In the fourth route, which is from NCTPS III to NC Pooling Station, there are seven towers, of which, four fell within the waterbody.

The counsel submitted that wherever towers had been erected inside the waterbody, any physical infrastructure set up during the construction shall be removed once the erection was complete and that wherever the towers were erected and the project was complete, they have removed the temporary construction.

The case was posted for final orders on November 9.