NGT asks SIPCOT to consider setting up common sewage and effluent treatment plants in industrial parks

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) to consider having a common sewage and effluent treatment plants inside industrial parks.

Hearing a petition filed by K. Shanmugam, a resident of Kancheepuram, on effluent discharge into storm water drains by 11 industries in SIPCOT Sriperumbudur, the bench noted that as per the report of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, no untreated or treated sewage or effluents were discharged from these units.

However, three of the 11 units do not operate their Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) properly. “Whether any action has been taken by the TNPCB in this regard against the erring units is not mentioned. It is also silent about the levying of fines on erring units. Let the TNPCB file a report to that effect,” the bench said.

Stating that the SIPCOT is responsible for developing industrial estate and allotting specific plots for various industries, the bench said it can be appropriate for SIPCOT to have a common STP and ETP even though the size of the industries may be small.

“Let the above things be considered by the SIPCOT and also implement the same in the existing estates and in their future estates as well,” the bench said.

