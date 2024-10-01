NGT adjourns case on groynes along Chengalpattu coast to October 18

Groynes constructed along the Chengalpattu coast without necessary clearances, contributing to coastal erosion, will remain in place as the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) adjourned a case pertaining to the issue to October 18.

In a petition submitted by K. Saravanan concerning multiple groynes and breakwaters constructed in six villages of Chengalpattu, the Bench — comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati — was informed by a government pleader that the Additional Advocate General, who had been requested to participate in the case, was unavailable on Monday.

Additionally, the counsel representing the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) indicated that a response would be filed in the case within a few days. However, in a related case filed by the same petitioner, the TNSCZMA stated that no prior Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances were granted for the construction of groynes in the villages of Thenpattinam, Vadapattinam, Kadalur, Pudupattinam, Thiruvidanthai, and Muttukadu in Chengalpattu district, with some areas classified as ecologically sensitive areas.

According to the Fisheries Department, the structures were constructed, with guidance provided by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, to address sea erosion in response to appeals from fisherfolk seeking to protect their villages. Yet, the construction of the groynes was exacerbating the problem in neighbouring areas, impacting the fisherfolk adversely. For instance, the groynes built at Karikattukuppam have worsened conditions in Kanathur Kuppam, prompting residents to call for the construction of a breakwater along their coast.

During the hearing, the applicant’s counsel requested the Bench to issue an order for the removal of the groynes, citing the significant time that had elapsed since the application was filed in July. However, the Bench adjourned the matter to October 18, noting that the TNCZMA’s response was yet to be filed.

