NGOs to form RWAs in tenements

CHENNAI

18 January 2022 01:15 IST

Maintenance of dwelling units to be entrusted with the associations

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has decided to involve more non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in improving the living standards of the people in its tenements and to assist in formation of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

In a step towards this, the Abdul Kalam Makkal Nala Sangam (Abdul Kalam People’s Welfare Association), an NGO based in Kannagi Nagar here, has been provided 10,000 sq. ft. space at a subsidised rent to widen its community outreach.

M. Govinda Rao, Managing Director, TNUHDB, said the board was encouraging more organisations to come forward to work for the wellbeing of the people in its tenements.

“We will look at their track record and allocate space to them at subsidised rent at our project sites so that they can increase their outreach,” he said.The Sangam had been working in Kannagi Nagar for the past few years with its focus on education.

E. Marisamy, a resident of Kannagi Nagar, who is the president of the NGO, said the organisation was started in 2016. “One of our first activities was to organise tuition classes for Class X students as many were dropping out after failing in Class X,” he said.

He said that it was subsequently expanded to students of all classes along with support for their extracurricular interests.

“Around 50 to 60 students are now joining colleges every year with our support,” he said.

With the new space, he said, the Sangam planned to conduct skill development programmes to improve the employability of the youth. “This space was earlier used by a hospital. It vacated a few years ago. We are planning to reorganise the space into small classrooms for our work,” he said.

Bigger role

Mr. Rao said the Board would support the organisation in expanding its work. More NGOs would be roped in for the implementation of Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu scheme, which intends to transfer maintenance of the tenements to the RWAs.

“We want the NGOs to help the residents in the formation of RWAs and making them functional,” he added.