NGO urges transfer of elephant Joymala from Srivilliputhur temple to sanctuary following reports of inadequate care

What can replace an elephant? The People for Cattle in India (PFCI) thinks that a mechanical elephant is adequate recompense for a live, breathing, stomping, trumpeting elephant. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT

It was following a series of troubling incidents involving captive elephants across the country that the PFCI, a Chennai-based NGO, has urged the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (TNHRCE) Department to transfer the elephant at the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple to a sanctuary. PFCI has offered a mechanical elephant as a replacement for the live animal at Krishnankovil in Srivilliputhur, where Joymala, also known as Jeyamalyatha, has been housed.

In a recent letter to the TNHRCE Commissioner, Arun Prasanna, founder of PFCI, highlighted that inspection reports from the Virudhunagar District Level Captive Elephants Welfare Committee reveal the temple’s failure to provide adequate care for Joymala, violating the Wildlife Prevention Act of 1962. PFCI, which obtained the reports through the Right to Information Act, emphasised that Joymala’s continued mistreatment renders her highly unpredictable, posing risks to both her caretakers and the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reports, also accessed by The Hindu, show that while the overall condition of the animal is said to be good, optimal care is still lacking. The district committee, which includes officials from the Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, the Animal Husbandry Department, and the TNHRCE Department, has consistently raised several specific concerns since 2022.

Issues flagged include CCTV footage revealing that the elephant was being fed only maize and coconut leaves instead of a balanced diet. Additionally, the recommended exercise routine of five hours was only partially completed, with just three-and-a half hours recorded, and there were concerns about whether the elephant was walking up to Shenbagathoppu as advised.

Recommendations from various meetings included making the housing area and bathing floor non-slippery, sending a cavady to the Mudumalai elephant camp for training, and submitting a monthly health report. Many of these measures were not implemented until September 2023. Some of those that were, such as making the house non-slippery and erecting barricades to allow the elephant to roam without being tethered, were poorly executed or insufficient, according to the report. It is important to note that the Tamil Nadu government still does not hold a certificate of ownership for Joymala since its arrival from Assam in 2011.

Speaking to The Hindu, TNHRCE Commissioner P.N. Sridhar stated while none of the district-level committee reports from 2023 show that the elephant is in poor health, there are gaps that need to be addressed.

Meanwhile, a related case is progressing in the Gauhati High Court, where Tamil Nadu has been instructed to submit a health report for Joymala. In the latest hearing, the court mandated that government authorities present a detailed status report on the elephant’s health at the next hearing. This report must be based on an examination conducted by a team of professors from a Government Veterinary College in Tamil Nadu, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of her condition, the court ordered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.