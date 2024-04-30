GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGO urges Chennai Corporation to accord special focus to homeless shelter programme

A rapid assessment on the functioning of shelters for urban homeless showed that the city was witnessing a trend of decreasing shelters for persons in homeless situations. GCC plans to surrender nine shelters worth ₹7.97 crore

April 30, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five homeless shelters that are run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have been found inoperative, according to a report by Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), an NGO.

According to the Rapid Assessment on the Functioning of Shelters for Urban Homeless, “The city is witnessing a trend of decreasing shelters for persons in homeless situations. Of the 50 functional shelters in the city, five are functioning for children and 13 are special shelters for the attendants of patients getting treatment in Chennai.

Further, it also stated that the GCC had decided to surrender nine shelters worth ₹7.97 crore, citing non-availability of land at the 10th Project Sanctioning Committee meeting for Deenadayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) 2022-2023, held in January.

“It is time that the city prioritises its commitment of ‘Natpumigu Chennai’, under the Vision Singara Chennai 2.0 towards providing quality night shelter at various places in the city,” the report added.

The report also pointed out that two shelters have been assigned for other purposes, while one newly constructed shelter is yet to become functional.

Pointing out that a summer and a monsoon plan is required, the report stated that these plans would help reduce the vulnerabilities of the urban homeless during extreme weather conditions.

The NGO urged the Corporation to provide specialised focus for the shelter programme, with a gender-responsive focus and consider it as a ‘special project’ for implementation.

