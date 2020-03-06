NGO to restore water bodies in rural areas of Chennai’s neighbouring districts

As part of its efforts to restore lakes in and around the city, the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), a non-governmental organisation, is joining hands with the district administration to rejuvenate more water bodies in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts.

The voluntary organisation, which has been involved in restoration of water bodies in urban and peri-urban areas, has expanded its project to those in rural areas. EFI has got the nod from the district administration to improve 20 water bodies in these neighbouring districts. It aims to rejuvenate different kinds of water bodies to benefit people, including the farming community. The water bodies identified in Tiruvallur include those in and around Tiruttani taluk and near Outer Ring Road, Pattabiram.

The voluntary organisation expects to begin work in water bodies in Morai, Koladi and Muthapudupet near Avadi on March 22 when World Water Day is observed.

Some of the remaining water bodies in Chengalpet district include those in peri-urban areas such as Perungulathur, Maraimalai Nagar and near Singaperumal koil, Egatur and Thiruporur.

EFI had earlier rejuvenated three water bodies around Poondi reservoir region under Tiruvallur district’s ‘Mummari’ project. Alleri lake, located within MEPZ, Tambaram, was improved as an collaborative effort. The water body, located between Kadaperi and Thiruneermalai lakes, also has birds nests installed in the bamboo garden created.

This year, the organisation will take up improvement works in lakes and ponds with sizes varying between 10 and 80 acres. EFI’s founder Arun Krishnamurthy said restoration activity in rural water bodies was more of a precautionary approach as exploitation of these bodies was not as much as those in urban areas. In urban lakes, the organisation uses more of a remedial approach. “We normally face issues such as invasive weeds, siltation and damages to inlets and surplus courses. These have the potential to be developed as habitat of flora and fauna and help the farming community,” he said.

In the Perungulathur region, small ponds would be improved to serve as a source of groundwater recharge and help deal with floods and droughts. These lakes are being undertaken for restoration, apart from those being improved along with Greater Chennai Corporation, he added.