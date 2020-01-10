NGO moves HC for DVAC probe

Non-governmental organisation Arappor Iyakkam has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the Madras High Court seeking a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) probe into alleged violation of law and procedures in the award of tenders by Greater Chennai Corporation for laying roads on bus routes and constructing stormwater drains in the city during 2018-19.

The petition has been listed for admission before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha on Friday. In his affidavit, the NGO’s Managing Trustee Jayaram Venkatesan said the alleged irregularities included rigging, tender fixing, collusion, cartelisation of contractors, award of tenders at higher costs than market rates and award of tenders for laying and repairing roads that were in good condition.

According to the petitioner, he had lodged a complaint with the DVAC as well as the Corporation Commissioner on November 1, 2018 seeking criminal action against all officials who were responsible for the irregularities. In response, the DVAC wrote to the Chief Secretary on November 22 seeking sanction under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 for conducting a preliminary inquiry. Subsequently, the NGO claimed to have sent additional evidence to the DVAC on different dates till September 26, 2019. Those evidences were sent to the Corporation Commissioner as well. Yet, the official ignored those materials and went ahead with award of contracts. The consequence was that apart from unjust enrichment of the contractors, there was also a serious possibility of sub standard work being done, the petitioner claimed.

Therefore, it pleaded with the court to order registration of a First Information Report on the basis of the complaint lodged by it as early as in November 2018.