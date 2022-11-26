NGO joins hands with ICDS to put up nest boxes for sparrows in anganwadis

November 26, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Koodugal-Network for Environment Sustainability Trust, a city-based organisation engaged in sparrow conservation, has joined hands with Integrated Child Development Services to install sparrow nest boxes in anganwadis across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of ICDS has provided permission for installing nest boxes in various centres across the State in consultation with the district project officers. This would enable recreation of nesting space for house sparrows and save the species. The trust recently installed such nest boxes in Royapuram. There are plans to distribute five nest boxes to every anganwadi in the State.

Koodugal’s convenor D. Ganeshan said it would create a pleasant environment for children. “We have tied up with 26 schools across the State and two colleges in Tambaram to train students in making nest boxes and create awareness on house sparrow conservation,” he said.

A local estimation by the trust found that sparrows visited more houses in areas such as Velachery and Tambaram. After an awareness campaign was launched in north Chennai, there has been a marginal increase in sparrow count in south Chennai too.

In the past two years, nearly 300 nest boxes distributed in these areas have been occupied now. The organisation is documenting house sparrows spotted in areas such as Kolathur and Poonamallee.

“We found that the sparrow population in north Chennai is on the rise. Sparrow count has gone up from one pair to a minimum of 50 in each of the houses that have a nest box installed in the past three years,” he said.

Of the 5,000 nest boxes distributed across the State, nearly 3,000 were in north Chennai areas. Similarly, sparrow count has gone up in sanctuaries set up in eight schools. The organisation conducts art workshops for schoolchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT