NGO holding online auction to raise funds to aid victims of trafficking

Freedom Firm, an NGO is organising an online auction to raise funds for the rescue, restoration and justice work with victims of sex-trafficking, on March 18 and 19 from Chennai.

The items to be part of the auction include paintings, jewellery, handicrafts, cakes, and wood art. Founded in 2006, the organisation, headquartered in Ooty, has been planning rescue missions, providing legal assistance and guidance, and aiding with the rehabilitation of the victims.

“We held similar online auctions in Bengaluru in 2020 and 2021 and received a good response. While we realised that it was tough for people to make donations financially during the pandemic, they were willing to donate art and other things for a cause. This gave us the idea to conduct an online auction through a WhatsApp group,” said Jacqueline Olivia, Associate Director, Communications and Development.