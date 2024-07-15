NGO calls for cumulative impact assessment of SIPCOT industrial parks in Gummidipoondi

Poovulagin Nanbargal, a non-governmental organisation, has urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a cumulative impact assessment of the proposed industrial parks on fertile, water-rich lands in Gummidipoondi.

SIPCOT recently received environmental clearance for an industrial park, occupying ​​215.8 hectares in the villages of Soorapoondi and Vaniyamallee at Gummidipoondi taluk in Tiruvallur, under Section 8(b) of the Environmental Impact Notification, 2006, which does not necessitate a public hearing. However, SIPCOT also has two other projects in the pipeline.

In a statement on Monday, the NGO said it was clear that SIPCOT was planning to set up three projects on government land and leased private land, covering Manallur, Soorapoondi, Matharpakkam, Vaniyamallee, and Sanaputhur villages of Gummidipoondi taluk.

“If these three projects are combined and environmental clearance is sought, there will be a need to study the Cumulative Impact Assessment of this project, i.e., the total impact of setting up the industrial park in such a large area on the environment and society. It will also have to face a public hearing,” it added.

Poovulagin also highlighted a lack of transparency in the proposed project. According to the NGO, the Tamil Nadu Industry Policy Brief for 2023-2024 states current industrial parks span 692 acres in Manallur Stage I and 1,348 acres in Stage II, with a new 2,433-acre Stage III announced.

However, the 2024-2025 policy mentions a single-phase park in Manallur covering 2,040 acres, and an expansion in Manallur for 2,433.39 acres, with ongoing land acquisition. Inconsistencies between environmental clearances and policy briefs fuel local fears of losing land to industrial projects, it said.