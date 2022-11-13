Next system in the Bay likely by November 16, says RMC forecast

Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, S. Balachandran says it might be delayed and that officials are keeping watch

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 13, 2022 00:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast that a fresh low pressure area (LPA) is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea around November 16.

Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, S. Balachandran said that the LPA was likely to form around that date. It might be delayed by a day or two. “We are watching the Bay and since many factors are to be taken into account. It is not possible to have a long lead for weather predictions,” he said. 

Senior meteorologist Y.E.A. Raj said that if the northeast Monsoon was strong, systems could come like a train. Since the current LPA was a weak system, there was no need to be bothered about gap between the systems. Chennai is likely to have clear weather after two days and the rest of the State one day after that. “It is too early to comment on the formation, but factors now show that it is a possibility so we have to wait and see how it pans out,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the factors that influence the formation of a system in the Bay, he said for a cyclonic storm, several major factors were required including warm sea surface temperatures (at least 26.5 degree Celsius), atmospheric instability, high levels of humidity in the lower to middle levels of the troposphere, a pre-existing low-level focus or disturbance, and low vertical wind shear. Such systems usually form 5 degree north of the equator, he added.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Weather blogger Pradeep John said due to the pull effect, when the moisture is pulled up to the clouds, the State is likely to have rain till Monday after which we will have a break. The next low is likely to come to the Tamil Nadu coast around November 19 or 20. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app