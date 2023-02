Next batch for Italian language course to start on February 11

February 02, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will start its next Italian language course for beginners on February 11. Students and city residents wishing to learn may contact the office at 9080582082 or log on to www.languagelabchennai.com. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Chennai / language

