Newspapers are facing multiple challenges: Kanimozhi

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) said newspapers were facing multiple challenges to sustain themselves, particularly when press freedom was under constant attack and journalists were being targeted.

She also highlighted the changing preferences in news consumption patterns among youth as another challenge, while speaking at the 68th anniversary celebrations of The Hindu Office and National Press Employees’ Union held in the city.

Ms. Kanimozhi, who is the president of the union, thanked The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd. (THGPPL) for giving all employees Deepavali bonus despite challenging times.

She said that The Hindu Group continued to recognise and respect the union unlike other corporates and was committed towards employees’ welfare.

Noting that union was the fundamental right of workers to organise themselves for collective bargaining, N. Ram, Director, THGPPL, said the management and the union must maintain cordial relations despite differences. Underlining The Hindu’s code of ethical values, he said there was a dire need to safeguard ethics and democracy in journalism. On the issue of The Hindu journalist Mahesh Langa’s arrest, he said that the Editor had taken the right stand on X. While the law would take its course on other issues, Mr. Ram said it was the fundamental right of journalists to work on sensitive documents and bring out truth. It was imperative for the newspapers to take an honest and just stand.

‘Cordial relations’

THGPPL Director N. Murali said the celebrations showcased the long-standing cordial relations between the management and the employees and the newspaper was marching towards its 150th year.

Elaborating on the problems being faced by the newspaper industry, Mr. Murali said shrinking advertisement revenue leading to financial constraints and younger generation shifting towards digital news have become twin challenges. He appreciated L.V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, THGPPL, and Editor Suresh Nambath for protecting press freedom and sustaining the industry despite the challenges.

Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, THGPPL, noted that the newspaper’s core values would be upheld amid challenges and the management and the union together would overcome the difficult times.

Mr. Navaneeth expressed hope that the organisation would overcome whatever crises that would come up over the next few years, in partnership with the union.

THGPPL directors N. Ravi and Rohit Ramesh and THGPPL vice-president-Human Resources, R. Subramanian, participated.

The union’s general secretary, M. Kamalanathan, spoke at the event in which several current and former employees participated.

