Newly appointed Regional Passport Officer takes charge

CHENNAI

28 July 2021 01:13 IST

S. Koventhan assumed charge as the 31st Regional Passport Officer of the Chennai region on July 27.

According to a press release, he belongs to the 2009 batch of the Indian Foreign Service.

He had earlier served in Indian embassies in Portugal, Bhutan and Brazil. During his stint in Brazil (July 2014 and November 2019), he played an important role in the handling of Prime Ministerial visits from India to Brazil for the sixth (Brasilia engagements) and 11th BRICS Summit, and also in the signing of 15 agreements in different areas of cooperation between India and Brazil during the State visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to India in January 2020.

Evacuations from Brazil

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led the evacuation operations of Indian nationals from Brazil.

Over 800 Indian nationals were safely evacuated from Brazil, the release said.