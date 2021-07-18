Newborn’s body found at Marina

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 19:06 IST

A patrol team noticed the body washed ashore near the Anna swimming pool

The decomposed body of a newborn girl washed ashore at Marina beach on Sunday morning.

According to the police, a patrol team noticed the body on the shore behind the Anna swimming pool. It has been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar for post-mortem.

The police suspect the baby to be a week old. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

(Childline operates a toll-free helpline -1098- for children in distress across the country.)