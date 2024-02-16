ADVERTISEMENT

Newborn rescued from garbage yard in Poonamallee

February 16, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A newborn girl child was rescued from a garbage yard at Poonamallee on Thursday, by a woman living nearby.

Police sources said the child was found in a garbage dump at Ramanuja Koodam Street in Poonamallee. On Thursday night, a woman heard the cries of a baby. When she neared the source of the sound, she found a newborn baby girl lying there. Immediately she took the child to a nearby government hospital. After preliminary treatment, the child was sent to the Government Children’s hospital in Egmore.

Police have registered a case and are conducting investigations to trace the person who abandoned the baby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US