Newborn rescued from garbage yard in Poonamallee

February 16, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A newborn girl child was rescued from a garbage yard at Poonamallee on Thursday, by a woman living nearby.

Police sources said the child was found in a garbage dump at Ramanuja Koodam Street in Poonamallee. On Thursday night, a woman heard the cries of a baby. When she neared the source of the sound, she found a newborn baby girl lying there. Immediately she took the child to a nearby government hospital. After preliminary treatment, the child was sent to the Government Children’s hospital in Egmore.

Police have registered a case and are conducting investigations to trace the person who abandoned the baby.

