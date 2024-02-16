Newborn rescued from garbage yard in Poonamallee

February 16, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

A newborn girl child was rescued from a garbage yard at Poonamallee on Thursday, by a woman living nearby.

Police sources said the child was found in a garbage dump at Ramanuja Koodam Street in Poonamallee. On Thursday night, a woman heard the cries of a baby. When she neared the source of the sound, she found a newborn baby girl lying there. Immediately she took the child to a nearby government hospital. After preliminary treatment, the child was sent to the Government Children’s hospital in Egmore.

Police have registered a case and are conducting investigations to trace the person who abandoned the baby.