New Year’s eve largely peaceful in city: police

The New Year’s eve passed off peacefully without any major road accident in Chennai.
Over 8,000 police personnel were deployed at vantage points in the city. As many as 300 vehicle check points were set up.
“The midnight and subsequent hours were very peaceful. No one stepped out to celebrate on the beach road,” said R. Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner of Police.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, N. Kannan, said this was the first time no incident was reported due to revelry on the road on New Year’s eve. “Once there were 14 deaths reported in a single night in the past. This time we tightened our vigil after 2 a.m. and no bike racing was reported. Around 300 cases were booked for drunken driving. Besides checking the revellers on roads, we facilitated smooth traffic for those who were going to churches or templees.”
Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said that people went to churches and temples in large numbers but the crowd was orderly.
