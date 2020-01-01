New Year bonanza from Kollywood

Chennai

The coming year promises to have several major releases for Kollywood and the New Year’s eve was filled with film announcements. Vijay’s upcoming film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled Master and the actor shared the first look poster of the film on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah, with music by Anirudh Ravichandar.

A new poster for Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2 too was released. The film is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian and the poster has the caption - ‘Older, Wiser and Deadlier’. Shankar, who is directing the film, tweeted out the poster with wishes for the New Year.

Sudha Kongara, who is directing Soorarai Potru starring Surya too put out a teaser on Twitter with a poster saying that an important announcement about the film can be expected soon.

