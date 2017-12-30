New Year festivities to wind up by 1 a.m.

The city police have asked all star hotels and resorts to wind up New Year celebrations by 1 a.m. on Monday. Hotels have been asked to stop the supply of food and liquor to their guests by an hour past midnight.
Additional Commissioners of Police M.C. Sarangan and H.M. Jairam, along with other police officers, held a meeting with the managers and representatives of star hotels, clubs and resorts on Friday to explain the list of restrictions to them.
The police officers said special permission has been given to the hospitality industry for conducting any celebration from 6 p.m. on Sunday till 1 a.m. on Monday. All vehicles which come into the premises of the hotels should be checked.
They should not serve liquor in places other than permitted areas.
