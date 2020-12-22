New Year celebrations on beaches, roads banned

Celebrations will be prohibited on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2021

The Tamil Nadu government has benned New Year celebrations in the State on beaches and roads on account of COVID-19 and citing the mutation of the virus in the U.K.

The government said as there was a possibility of a large number of people congregating on beaches to ring in the New Year, there was a danger of further spread of COVID-19, which has been brought largely under control in the State.

Celebration on beaches and roads would be banned on December 31 and January 1, 2021, the government said. However, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts (including beach resorts), would be allowed to function as usual, it added. “At a time when the virus is mutating in a few countries abroad, there is a need to step up the vigil,” the government said.