New year celebrations not allowed after 1 a.m.: DGP

December 28, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have said that new year celebrations would not be allowed in public after 1 a.m. on January 1 and appealed to the public to avoid gathering in public places or roads on the night of December 31.

Issuing an advisory for celebrating the new year, Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu said: “From the evening of December 31, 90,000 police personnel and 10 home guards will be on security duty. Vehicles will be checked across the State. Hence, the revellers are advised not to saunter in motor vehicles around midnight.”

Public should not venture into the water area on the beaches for celebrations on the New Year’s Eve as well as New Year’s Day. The DGP said those who drink and drive would be arrested and their vehicles seized. To reduce the fatalities on roads, action would be taken against those who indulge in rash and negligent driving.

The police advised the people travelling long distance at the night to stop their vehicle at a safe place on the roadsides every three hours to take tea and then to proceed with travel. Shops and eateries were permitted to function at night. Places of worship had been provided with adequate security. Those who create any confusion would be arrested, said the DGP.

Safety of houses

If people leaving their houses to outstations inform the nearby police station, necessary patrolling around the locked houses would be taken up to prevent theft or burglary. All resorts/ hotels should follow strictly all conditions imposed by the police during celebrations.

CCTV fitted patrol vehicles will monitor the people who cause disturbance to public tranquility and police personnel are suitably instructed to take appropriate action against motorists who indulge in motorcycle racing.