New Year celebrations in Chennai were incident-free: City Police Commissioner

January 01, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) said New Year celebrations in the city saw no untoward incidents thanks to the special security arrangements and restrictions put in place, ahead of New Year’s eve.

On the orders of Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, 18,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards were deployed to effectively enforce New Year celebration security arrangements.

Mr. Rathore on Sunday (December 31, 2023) night, accompanied by senior police officers, inspected the security arrangements across the Greater Chennai Police limits on Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach and interacted with members of the public.

At 12 a.m., the Commissioner cut a cake as part of New Year festivities, amidst police officers, police personnel and members of the public near the Labour statue and distributed the cake to the public. Police officers and personnel who were on duty there conveyed their New Year wishes to everyone.

“From Sunday night due to the intensive vigilance mounted, besides the indefatigable work of the police officers and personnel of the Greater Chennai Police: Law & Order, Crime, Traffic, Armed Reserve, Special Wings and the Tamil Nadu Home Guards, New Year’s celebrations for 2024 went on peacefully, beautifully and without any incidents across the GCP limits,” said Mr. Rathore.

