New weather system in the Bay of Bengal to impact north coastal belt this weekend

A low-pressure area that is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by Thursday is expected to intensify into a depression around Saturday. This would increase the rainfall over Tamil Nadu, especially in the coastal districts, from Saturday.

According to India Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea by Thursday. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and gradually intensify into a depression over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal around Saturday.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a prevailing upper air circulation would influence the formation of the fresh system.

Officials noted that the weather models indicated rain in the coastal parts of the State and adjoining districts, especially over the north coastal areas up to Nagapattinam district.

In its bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted scattered rain over the State from Saturday, and it will cover more coastal districts on Sunday. Heavy rain has been forecast for Sunday at one or two places in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

“We are monitoring the system. Once it concentrates into a depression, we will know more about its track... Spatial coverage and the intensity of rain will depend on the movement of the system towards the Tamil Nadu coast,” Mr. Kannan said.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar received a heavy rainfall of 12 cm, the highest amount in the State. Only a few places like Vadipatti in Madurai, Kanniyakumari district and Kancheepuram district recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The State will experience isolated rain till November 18 and Chennai may have light to moderate rain in some areas. Mist or haze may occur, too, in the early hours till Friday.

Chennai has received 131 cm of rainfall so far this year against its annual average of 140 cm. Similarly, Meenambakkam has recorded 120 cm against its yearly average of 138 cm.

