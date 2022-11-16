  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New weather system in the Bay of Bengal to impact north coastal belt this weekend

IMD forecasts the formation of a low pressure area by Thursday; it is expected to become a depression by Saturday

November 16, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The check dam on Kudaganar river near Dindigul witnessed heavy flow on Wednesday thanks to the recent rain.

The check dam on Kudaganar river near Dindigul witnessed heavy flow on Wednesday thanks to the recent rain. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

A low-pressure area that is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by Thursday is expected to intensify into a depression around Saturday. This would increase the rainfall over Tamil Nadu, especially in the coastal districts, from Saturday.

According to India Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea by Thursday. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and gradually intensify into a depression over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal around Saturday.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a prevailing upper air circulation would influence the formation of the fresh system.

Officials noted that the weather models indicated rain in the coastal parts of the State and adjoining districts, especially over the north coastal areas up to Nagapattinam district.

In its bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted scattered rain over the State from Saturday, and it will cover more coastal districts on Sunday. Heavy rain has been forecast for Sunday at one or two places in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

“We are monitoring the system. Once it concentrates into a depression, we will know more about its track... Spatial coverage and the intensity of rain will depend on the movement of the system towards the Tamil Nadu coast,” Mr. Kannan said.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar received a heavy rainfall of 12 cm, the highest amount in the State. Only a few places like Vadipatti in Madurai, Kanniyakumari district and Kancheepuram district recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The State will experience isolated rain till November 18 and Chennai may have light to moderate rain in some areas. Mist or haze may occur, too, in the early hours till Friday.

Chennai has received 131 cm of rainfall so far this year against its annual average of 140 cm. Similarly, Meenambakkam has recorded 120 cm against its yearly average of 138 cm.

Related Topics

weather

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.