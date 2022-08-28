New way to remove lung nodules at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore

Special Correspondent VELLORE
August 28, 2022 00:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, has introduced a procedure to remove lung nodules and blood clots through endoscopy itself.

According to a press release, previously the treatment of lung diseases was associated with tuberculosis and heart diseases, the discipline of pulmonology has gained greater importance and relevance after the pandemic. The nodules developed in the lungs owing to inflammation in the inner wall of the trachea and blood clots were earlier removed through surgery. This can now be done by endoscopy, which is non-surgical. As a result, the patients no longer need to stay in the hospital. They can avail of out-patient treatment.

After releasing the souvenir at the inaugural function of the two-day National Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Workshop at the hospitals here on Saturday, G.V. Sampath, chairman of the hospitals, said that the new procedure will be a great boon for patients.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Paul Henry, Executive Director of the hospital, Prince James, Head of the Pulmonology Unit, Aravindan Nair, Chief of Medical Services, and Medical Superintendent, Jacob Jose, and pulmonologists from various institutions were present, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app