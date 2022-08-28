New way to remove lung nodules at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore

ADVERTISEMENT

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, has introduced a procedure to remove lung nodules and blood clots through endoscopy itself.

According to a press release, previously the treatment of lung diseases was associated with tuberculosis and heart diseases, the discipline of pulmonology has gained greater importance and relevance after the pandemic. The nodules developed in the lungs owing to inflammation in the inner wall of the trachea and blood clots were earlier removed through surgery. This can now be done by endoscopy, which is non-surgical. As a result, the patients no longer need to stay in the hospital. They can avail of out-patient treatment.

After releasing the souvenir at the inaugural function of the two-day National Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Workshop at the hospitals here on Saturday, G.V. Sampath, chairman of the hospitals, said that the new procedure will be a great boon for patients.

On the occasion, Paul Henry, Executive Director of the hospital, Prince James, Head of the Pulmonology Unit, Aravindan Nair, Chief of Medical Services, and Medical Superintendent, Jacob Jose, and pulmonologists from various institutions were present, the release said.