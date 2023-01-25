New water pipeline work at Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai begins

January 25, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Work on replacing the 4.8-km-long water pipelines on all four Mada Streets around the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai has begun.

This is the first time the pipelines are being replaced since they were laid in the 1970s. The work, which is being executed by the Tiruvannamalai municipality, will cost ₹3.34 crore under Central Grant Fund (CGF) for 2017-18. It will provide relief to residents and devotees, who depend on leaky pipelines. Most of these pipelines have corroded over the years.

“The work will not affect water supply to residents as the new pipelines are being laid along the existing pipelines, which will be disconnected once the new pipelines are completed in three months,” Municipal Commissioner R. Murugesan told The Hindu.

At present, 754 households have water connections on the Mada Streets. The underground drainage connections have been given to 848 houses on these streets. Currently, the local body supplies 135 litres per person (capita) per day within its limits that have a UGD network. The new water pipelines will help residents and devotees get better supply as the stretches have public taps.

Municipal officials said the laying of new pipelines was necessary as the State Highways Department had received ₹15 crore to convert the existing bitumen roads into cement concrete roads around the temple. Once these roads are re-laid, repairs to the old pipelines could not be done easily as the new concrete roads had to be dug.