New Vice-Chancellor for Open University

Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed K. Parthasarathy as the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office.

Mr. Parthasarathy, who specialised in the field of androgogy has served as a professor for over 22 years in Bharathidasan University. Apart from serving in various capacities including the head of department and dean of faculty, he was the founder Director of Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) at the university.

Apart from being a member in the academic council, executive council and on the planning board of Bharathidasan University he has been on its Board of Studies. He has been a member in the BoS of Annamalai University, Barathiyar University and University of Madras.

As a teacher he has been involved in the introduction of 117 new courses and formulation of innovative academic programmes such as rural technology and trouble shooting and maintenance of electrical and electronics equipment.

He has guided 17 Ph.D. research scholars and has to his credit 24 research papers and eight books, indicating his rich experience in the area of promoting research, according to a release.