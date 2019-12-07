New TUCS shop at Velachery

A new TUCS shop was inaugurated at Gandhi Salai in Velachery on December 2. The facility was constructed under Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

In this regard, the Velachery MLA, Vagai Chandrasekar, says “TUCS outlets LCO30 and LC091 are functioning from a building that is not spacious. Moreover, it is a rented facility. Above all, consumers were complaining of sewage seepage and menace of rodents and thereby grains and pulses getting spoiled. Therefore, a new building has been constructed for these outlets, on the same road. It has a separate room to keep stock of kerosene. Also, the building has a ramp for the benefit of the differently-abled.”

The distance between the existing TUCS shop and the new one is less than a kilometre. The building is built and owned by the Greater Chennai Corporation. “Once the rental deed is finalised between TUCS and the Corporation, the outlet will start its full-fledged operations; which is expected to be in January.

“The new ration shop will benefit residents of New Colony, Gokulam Street, Ambika Street, Udayam Nagar, Ramagiri Nagar, Baby Nagar, Ayodhya Colony, Seethapathy Street and a few more,” says the MLA.

When the TUCS shop was inaugurated, members of Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association gave a representation to the Velachery MLA to construct a similar facility at Dhandeeshwaram Nagar.