New transformer installed in Pattabhiram substation after fire accident

May 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of Pattabhiram are heaving a sigh of relief after the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) commissioned a new transformer on Tuesday in place of the one destroyed by a fire in the locality’s substation.

One of the three 16-megavolt ampere (MVA) power transformers in the substation was damaged on Saturday, leading to a night-long power shutdown in the locality.

A senior official of Tangedco said the local officials completed the overnight installation and engergising of the new transformer on Tuesday morning.

Social activist T. Sadagopan thanked the Tangedco officials for the timely commissioning of the new transformer and said minor power disruptions were still happening.

Normally, when a new transformer is installed, it takes time for the entire load to shift to it, the Tangedco official said.

