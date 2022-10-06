New traffic rules in and around Alwarpet

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 20:25 IST

With the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) work picking up pace on Luz Church Road, Alwarpet, the traffic police have introduced changes in and around Alwarpet on a trial basis for a week from Saturday.

As per the new arrangement, entry of vehicles coming from Luz Junction through Luz Church Road towards Alwarpet signal will be restricted. MTC buses will be diverted at Amrutanjan Junction, Royapettah High Road, Dr. R.K. Salai, Music Academy, T.T.K. Road flyover service road and light motor vehicles will be allowed to take De Silva Road and Desika Road to reach Alwarpet signal.

