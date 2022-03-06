One-way rule introduced at Tarapore Towers junction

The City Traffic Police have announced certain traffic modifications on Anna Salai near the Tarapore Towers junction. The new traffic arrangement, which came into effect from Sunday, is part of traffic study to decongest the road and would be for a temporary period.

A senior official said as per the new arrangement, vehicles from Spencer Plaza on Anna Salai and proceeding towards Broadway, would be diverted through Dams Road and Blackers Road then allowed on to take Anna Salai. One side of the Anna Salai between Tarapore Towers signal and Blackers Road signal junction would be barricaded, he added.