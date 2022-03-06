New traffic rule on Anna Salai
One-way rule introduced at Tarapore Towers junction
The City Traffic Police have announced certain traffic modifications on Anna Salai near the Tarapore Towers junction. The new traffic arrangement, which came into effect from Sunday, is part of traffic study to decongest the road and would be for a temporary period.
A senior official said as per the new arrangement, vehicles from Spencer Plaza on Anna Salai and proceeding towards Broadway, would be diverted through Dams Road and Blackers Road then allowed on to take Anna Salai. One side of the Anna Salai between Tarapore Towers signal and Blackers Road signal junction would be barricaded, he added.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.