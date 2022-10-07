New traffic rule near Arumbakkam Metro station irks commuters going towards MMDA Colony

Police said the new rule was introduced after a study and a provision has been made for U-turn at about 100 yards from the junction

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 07, 2022 01:15 IST

People travelling from 100 Feet Road to MMDA Colony are forced to take a detour as right turn has been prohibited near Arumbakkam Metro Rail Station. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

People travelling to MMDA Colony from 100 Feet Road near Arumbakkam Metro station are complaining that they are forced to take a detour beause of the new traffic rule introduced recently.

Vehicles that come from areas like Kathipara Junction, Ashok Nagar or Vadapalani used to take a right turn near Arumbakkam Metro Station to reach MMDA Colony. But barricades were put up recently prohibiting right turn at the junction. Motorists have since been travelling some distance to take a U-turn to reach MMDA Colony via Vinayakapuram.

Advocate Sudha Ramalingam, who lives near the Arumbakkam Metro station, said this change caused inconvenience particularly to those who get off the train and travel to MMDA Colony or Choolaimedu as they are forced to take a detour.

“Commuters who take an autorickshaw are spending more. It has become difficult for people to even cross the road at this junction,” she said.

C.R. Sekar, another commuter, said it takes longer to reach home owing to the diversion. “At a time when petrol prices are skyrocketing, this diversion is not needed at all. I have to spend more fuel and time because of the change. We hope the authorities remove the barricades,” he said.

A senior police officer said the new rule was introduced after making a study and a U-turn has been allowed just about 100 yards from the junction.

“If we keep it open, traffic flow will be affected on 100 Feet Road. There is no plan to reverse the change,” he said.

