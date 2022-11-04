Chennai

New traffic regulations in and around Bharathidasan Road in view of Metro Rail work

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has proposed to carry out work at Kavignar Bharathidasan Road.

Due to this, it is proposed to make the following traffic changes in and around Bharathidasan Road on a trial basis for a week starting from November 5. 

T.T.K. Road from Chamiers Road Junction to Bharatidasan Road junction has been declared a one-way.  C.P. Ramasamy Road from C.V. Raman Road junction to R.A. Puram 2nd Main Road junction has been made a one-way.

Restrictions have been imposed on vehicles going towards T.T.K. Road from Anna Salai. MTC  Buses will be diverted along Thiruvalluar Salai and Eldams Road. Light motor vehicles will have to take Seethammal Colony 1st Main Road. 

There will be restriction on vehicles going from T.T.K. Road to Alwarpet signal the junction of Bharathidasan Road. MTC Buses will be diverted along Thiruvalluar Salai. LMV can ply on Seethammal Colony 1st Main Road or C.V. Raman Road. 

MTC buses from Alwarpet Bridge going towards Chamiers Road can ply via C.P. Ramasamy Road and Chamiers Road. MTC buses from Luz Church Road going towards Alwarpet signal is restricted and same will be diverted along T.T.K. Road and Alwarpet bridge service road.  


