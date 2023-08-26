New traffic plan on General Patters Road in Chennai from August 27 

August 26, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) is set to introduce new diversions in an attempt to ease out the traffic flow and to avoid traffic snarls on Anna Salai and General Patters (GP) Road from August 27.

At present, GP road is two-way. A large number of car accessories spare part shops located on either side of the road leads to haphazard parking of four wheeler creating hardship to the motorists and public transport vehicles. Hence to sort out the traffic issues at GP road, a new traffic modification will be followed.

As per announcement, MTC Buses, heavy vehicles and other commercial vehicles coming from West Cott road towards GP road will be diverted at Tower Clock towards Whites Road, Smith Road to reach Anna Salai and they will not be allowed to take straight towards Woods road and GP road except two wheelers and cars.

Subsequently, the two wheelers and cars coming from GP road towards Anna Salai will not be allowed to take right turn towards Dams road junction and it will be diverted to take left turn towards Anna Salai and allowed to take ‘U’ turn at Spencer junction.

The vehicles coming from Anna Statue via GP road towards Tower clock junction (Outgoing side) will be allowed as usual. Vehicles coming from Anna Statue will not be allowed to take ‘U’ turn at GP Road and Anna Salai junction and diverted toward Spencer junction to take ‘U’ turn.

Vehicles coming from Spencer Junction to GP Road will be diverted towards Dams Road and Blackers Road to reach their destination.

