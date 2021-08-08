New traffic plan between Kodambakkam and Porur for Metro Rail work

"We have prepared a draft plan after vetting and modifying the contractor's plan. We want to test it and see how it works," says Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic Pradip Kumar.

Chennai City Traffic Police have introduced a new traffic plan on a trial basis as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) commences work on an elevated corridor from Power House, Kodambakkam to Porur junction in Phase II.

On Sunday, the contractor erected the cautionary boards and barricades on Arcot Road and traffic was diverted. Since it was a holiday, there was not much vehicular traffic on the road. The traffic diversion has been implemented on a trial basis from Sunday and based on inputs, the plan would be modified later.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic Pradip Kumar said, "We have prepared a draft plan after vetting and modifying the contractor's plan. We want to test it and see how it works. If the trial is successful."

As per plan, 2.4 kilometres of Arcot Road is going to be one-way till work is completed in the particular stretch.

The following traffic diversion is being implemented on a trial basis:

There is no diversion for the vehicles which are coming from Porur towards Kodambakkam Bridge. Traffic on Arcot road from 80 feet road junction to Kodambakkam Power House junction is made one way. Vehicles coming from Kodambakkam Bridge and proceeding to go to Saligramam and Porur should take left at Power House junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai, Ashok Nagar Police Station junction - 2nd Avenue junction - P.T. Rajan Salai - Raja Mannar Salai 80 feet Road - Arcot Road then proceed to Porur.

Vehicles coming from Kodambakkam Bridge towards Vadapalani junction should take a left at Power House junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai - Ashok Nagar Police.

From the Station junction, vehicles should take a right - 2nd Avenue junction - right - J.N. 100 feet Road towards Vadapalani junction.

Vehicles coming from Porur to K.K. Nagar will not be allowed to take right at 80 feet Road junction, instead of that the vehicles should reach Vadapalani junction and take right then reach their destination through P.T. RajanSalai.

Vehicles which are coming from Ashok Pillar towards Kodambakkam Bridge are not allowed to proceed straight at Ashok Nagar Police station junction. Instead, the vehicles should take compulsory left and right at Duraisamy Salai and reach their destination via Kodambakkam Post Office.

Vehicles which are coming from Vadapalani Junction towards Duraisamy Salai are not allowed to take right at Duraisamy salai junction. Instead, the vehicles should reach their destination via Power House junction and Ambedkar Salai. Vehicles which are coming from K.K. Nagar intending to go to 100 feet road are not allowed to take right at Rajamannar Mannar Salai junction. Instead, the vehicles should take left and reach 100 feet road via 80 feet Road, Arcot road.

Vehicles coming from Vannier street are not allowed to go straight in Rajamannar Mannar Salai from the 80 feet Road junction. Instead, the vehicles should take left at 80 feet road junction and reach Arcot Road. Vehicles which are coming from Koyambedu intended to go to Ashok Pillar are not allowed to go straight at Vadapalani junction service Road. Instead of that the vehicles should take left at Vadapalani junction service road and reach Power house junction, then take right and reach Ashok Pillar via Ambedkar Salai.