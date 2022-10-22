New traffic diversion around RK Mutt Road likely to go on trial from October 23

The new traffic diversion for a fast-approaching Metro Rail work on a section of RK Mutt Road is as squidgy as the wet cement of a traffic island that was getting ready on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This island was coming up at the junction of DGS Dinakaran Salai (earlier called Greenways Road), Durgabhai Deskmukh Road and PS Kumaraswamy Raja Salai (also Greenways Road earlier).

According to traffic police from E4 Abhiramapuram station familiar with the arrangement, the move to introduce a new traffic diversion (the first fell flat on its face) on a trial basis would have been firmed up by the time the wet cement turned into solid ground. The triangle-shaped traffic island was being created by clearing traffic booth.

At the time of writing, the new diversion was expected to be tried out from Sunday (October 23) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the sure-fire arrangements, the stretch of RK Mutt Road along the RA Puram Coporation ground would be cordoned off and made off-limits for motorists. The diversion resulting from this move would have the traffic skipping in from Durgabhai Deshmukh Road funnelled into one side of DGS Dinakaran Salai (the short section of it functioning as a one-way for a long time being made two-way for the purpose). Motorists heading towards Mandaveli and Mylapore would continue down DGS Dinakaran Salai and ease into South Canal Bank Road to reach their destinations.

Motorists from PS Kumarasamy Raja Salai who want to reach Adyar would have a bit of a detour on their hands, as they might have to take a U-turn only at MRC Nagar.

The traffic police familiar with the planned move note there would be tweaks along the way, and the plan is not carved in stone.

It may be recalled the first trial route involving diversion of traffic through Kamaraj Street (in RA Puram) and Srinivasa Avenue was scratched out, being dropped as suddenly as it was introduced.