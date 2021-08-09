New traffic arrangements put in place at Kodambakkam and Porur for Metro work

They were implemented on Sunday and will be in effect today from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The traffic police have introduced a new traffic plan on a trial basis as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) commences work on an elevated corridor from Power House, Kodambakkam, to Porur junction in phase II.

On Sunday, the contractor erected cautionary boards and barricades on Arcot Road and traffic was diverted. Since it was a holiday, there was not much vehicular traffic on the road.

The traffic diversions were implemented on a trial basis from Sunday and will continue on Monday, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The plan will be modified later based on inputs.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pradip Kumar said, “We have prepared a draft plan after vetting and modifying the contractor’s plan. We want to test it and see how it works.”

As per the plan, 2.4 km of Arcot Road will be made one way till the work is completed.

There will be no diversion for vehicles from Porur going towards Kodambakkam bridge. The stretch on Arcot Road between 80 Feet Road and Power House junctions has been made one way.

Vehicles from Kodambakkam bridge heading to Saligramam and Porur should take a left at Power House junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai, Ashok Nagar police station junction, P.T. Rajan Salai, Raja Mannar Salai, 80 Feet Road and Arcot Road.

Vehicles from Kodambakkam bridge going towards Vadapalani junction should take a left turn at Power House junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai, Ashok Nagar police station junction, Second Avenue junction and 100 Feet Road.

Vehicles from Porur heading to K.K. Nagar will not be allowed to take the right turn at 80 Feet Road junction; instead they can reach Vadapalani junction and take a right turn to reach their destination through P.T. Rajan Salai.

Vehicles from Ashok Pillar heading to Kodambakkam bridge will not be allowed to proceed through Ashok Nagar police station junction.

Instead, they should take a compulsory left and right at Duraisamy Salai to reach their destination via the Kodambakkam post office.

Vehicles from Vadapalani junction going towards Duraisamy Salai will not be allowed to take the right turn at the junction. Instead, they should reach their destination via Power House junction and Ambedkar Salai. Vehicles from K.K. Nagar headed to 100 Feet Road will not be allowed to take the right turn at Rajamannar Mannar Salai junction. Instead, they will head left and reach their destiation via 80 Feet Road and Arcot Road.

Vehicles from Vannier Street will not be allowed to go to Rajamannar Mannar Salai from 80 Feet Road junction. Instead, they should take a left turn and reach Arcot Road.

Vehicles from Koyambedu heading to Ashok Pillar will not be allowed to go through Vadapalani junction service road. Instead, they should take a left at Vadapalani junction service road and reach Power House junction, then take a right turn to reach Ashok Pillar via Ambedkar Salai.