New traffic arrangements in place near M.C. Road subway

December 07, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai City Traffic Police has announced traffic diversion near the M.C. Road Subway, where the Greater Chennai Corporation will be undertaking repair works in two phases. Traffic Police said during the execution of the work new traffic changes will be maintained in M.C. Road subway from Wednesday to January 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

All vehicles coming from Prakasam Salai, Old Jail Road and Mint towards M.C. Road (via Stanley subway) will be diverted from Stanley Roundana – Ibrahim Salai – Royapuram Old Bridge – M.S. Koil Street X Cemetery Road Junction – Cemetery Road through Tondiarpet (or) M.C. Road.

There is no change for the vehicles coming from Tondiarpet, M.C. Road and Royapuram towards Stanley Hospital, Broadway and Mint (via Stanley sub way) M.C. Road x Cemetery road junction – Stanley Subway to reach the destinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US