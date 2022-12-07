New traffic arrangements in place near M.C. Road subway

December 07, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai City Traffic Police has announced traffic diversion near the M.C. Road Subway, where the Greater Chennai Corporation will be undertaking repair works in two phases. Traffic Police said during the execution of the work new traffic changes will be maintained in M.C. Road subway from Wednesday to January 5.

All vehicles coming from Prakasam Salai, Old Jail Road and Mint towards M.C. Road (via Stanley subway) will be diverted from Stanley Roundana – Ibrahim Salai – Royapuram Old Bridge – M.S. Koil Street X Cemetery Road Junction – Cemetery Road through Tondiarpet (or) M.C. Road.

There is no change for the vehicles coming from Tondiarpet, M.C. Road and Royapuram towards Stanley Hospital, Broadway and Mint (via Stanley sub way) M.C. Road x Cemetery road junction – Stanley Subway to reach the destinations.