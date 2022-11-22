New traffic arrangements for vehicles plying on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

November 22, 2022 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has announced traffic changes for vehicles plying on the Chennai Bengaluru Highway to facilitate the construction of a Chennai Metro Rail stretch from Porur to the Poonamallee bypass. The traffic arrangements will be in effect from November 22 to February 11 next year, a press release said.

As per the new traffic arrangements, vehicles on the Chennai Bengaluru highway proceeding towards Outer Ring Road at Nazarethpet junction to take the service road towards Minjur, will not be allowed to take a left turn to take the service road. Instead, the vehicles will have to proceed a few metres and take the left under the flyover to Outer Ring Road.

Similarly vehicles on Outer Ring Road coming from the Vandalur direction and planning to take the left turn to proceed towards Poonamallee at the Nazarethpet junction will have to go straight and take a ‘U’ turn near the toll gate to proceed to Poonamalee.

In case of any suggestions regarding the traffic changes, motorists and residents can mail their feedback to dcpavadi.traffic@gmail.com.